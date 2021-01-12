Build-A-Bear WorkshopÂ® Celebrates Valentine's Day With Huggable Gifts For Everyone You Care About

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop® brings the love this Valentine's Day with a wide assortment of gifts for kids and adults alike! Celebrate the season of love by visiting a Build-A-Bear Workshop to make personalized "gifts with heart" or shop from home and check out the selection of online exclusives and great gift ideas.

This Valentine's Day, experience all the fun of making furry friends in the palm of your hand! The online Bear Builder tool is a great way to make unique, customized gifts they're sure to love by bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear to you – it even includes a virtual Heart Ceremony! Do all your shopping at home and then pick up your furry friend at your favorite local Workshop with the new Buy Online, Pickup In Store or curbside options. Or select delivery by Shipt and have your furry friend delivered direct to your doorstep that same day!

MAKE CUSTOM GIFTS FOR EVERYONE YOU LOVE!

Start your Valentine's Day shopping early and get great savings at the Build-A-Bear Giftshop, the online shop that makes it easy to find the perfect gift for everyone you love! Send your own personalized message with a Record Your Voice sound chip for the ultimate customization of a one-of-a-kind furry friend.

Visit buildabear.com and shop a variety of pre-stuffed, bundled gift sets that are fun, flirty, or somewhere in between—with the option of adding a special Valentine's Day gift box—for friends, partners, family, "TBD" couples and Galentines of all ages.

Check out the full Valentine's Day assortment online at Buildabear.com or at your nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop.

SO MUCH NEW TO LOVE FOR VALENTINE'S DAY!

The sweetest way to share hugs this Valentine's Day is with the new Hugs and Wishes Bear. This furry friend is soft and, with posable paws, oh so huggable! The Hugs and Wishes Bear is a classic and cuddly gift and the perfect way to send hugs to your loved ones.

The new Sparkle Panda has glitter galore! This super soft friend is the perfect way to give sparkly snuggles. With extra soft fur and glittery paw pads, this adorable arrival is ready to be your new BFF! Make it pop even more by personalizing with outfits and accessories.

CHANNEL YOUR INNER CUPID WITH THESE UNIQUE GIFT IDEAS

They'll feel love in every hug with the giftable furry friends from the new online exclusive Valentine's Day collection.

The new Love Pug is such a snugglebug! Surprise the pet lover in your life with this adorable gift this Valentine's Day. This pink-tongued puppy has soft brown fur with adorable wrinkles on its face. Dress this precious pug in its own outfits and accessories to make a doggone cute gift for someone special!

Love can stink sometimes… but the new Skunk makes a stinkin' cute gift for anyone this Valentine's Day! With its adorable face and bushy tail, this charming skunk is the perfect gift for when you're feeling scent-imental on Valentine's Day!

On the prowl for a unique gift? Lovable Lion is sure to roar its way into their heart! This friendly lion is ferociously delightful with its fuzzy heart-shaped mane.

Red Roses Bear is sure to take their breath away this Valentine's Day! This stunning teddy bear looks like a huggable rose bouquet with its textured rose fur and bright red paw pads. This ravishing rose bear is an elegant way to give flowers that forever bloom.

GIVE A GIFT THAT DAZZLES

Build-A-Bear continues its exclusive collection of designs featuring Swarovski crystals with the new From the Heart Collectible dazzling with Swarovski® crystals. This one-of-a-kind bear features rose gold ultra-suede and is embellished with crystals from Swarovski. Available exclusively online, this adult collectible teddy bear is sure to leave them speechless!

Returning this year is the original Build-A-Bear Collectible featuring Swarovski® crystals with cream colored ultra-suede fur embellished with Swarovski crystals on its face, ears and paw pads. This shiny bear also has a heart crystal stitched on its chest and comes in a beautiful gift bag with authentic crystals from Swarovski Seal.

Complete your showstopping gift and add a gorgeous rhodium-plated necklace created with Swarovski® crystals. Available in gold or silver, the stylish design features a heart-shaped stone. This elegant necklace arrives in its own gift box and is a heartfelt way to let someone special know you love them!

This limited-edition collection has the perfect gift for the luxe enthusiast in your life and is sure to go fast!

VISIT FACEBOOK FOR BUILD-A-BEAR LIVE!

Tune in to Build-A-Bear Live! on Facebook tomorrow, January 13, at 10am CST to see the great Valentine's Day gift options and a sneak peek at some of the newest furry friends! Can't watch it live? Check out the videos on Facebook or YouTube channel after the broadcast at any time!

SAFE, IN-STORE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

If you're looking to continue your Valentine's Day traditions, or create a new one, by visiting Build-A-Bear in person, you can be assured that new safety standards have been implemented throughout the memorable experience process. Associates wear friendly bear masks and the number of associates and Guests in the store at one time is limited. Changes have been made to the iconic in-store process to encourage social distancing while maintaining the special Build-A-Bear experience, in addition to having hand sanitizer available throughout the store and enhanced cleaning processes.

More than ever, Build-A-Bear is dedicated to its mission to "add a little more heart to life," and provide multiple ways to safely shop.

More information about Build-A-Bear Workshop stuffed animals, gifts, events and deals can be found at buildabear.com. Follow and share your Valentine's Day celebrations with the brand on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on "adding a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. The 500+ interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations provide guests of all ages an interactive entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing activity called the "Bear Builder" at www.buildabear.com. In addition, the company leverages its brand's power and equity beyond retail through entertaining content, wholesale products and non-plush consumer product categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/build-a-bear-workshop-celebrates-valentines-day-with-huggable-gifts-for-everyone-you-care-about-301206396.html

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop