Best Selling At-Home Beauty Collection Upgrades a Favorite

WAYNE, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finishing Touch Flawless™, the Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CHD) beauty brand, announces a new and enhanced, skin-friendly eyebrow beauty device with the simultaneous worldwide distribution. The newest edition of Flawless™ Brows takes the device beyond brow maintenance and into shaping without damaging the delicate skin around a woman's eyes. The 18 karat gold-plated head is now so precise that it can erase a single eyebrow hair, or many from the surface of the skin.

"Finishing Touch Flawless Brows," said Hayley Parisi, brand manager, "has always been great for maintaining brows, erasing unwanted hair from above, below, and between the brows. But now, it is so precise that it can actually shape brows as well as maintain them – without redness and irritation."

Dermatologist approved, Flawless brows is designed as much for skincare as hair removal. "Other Brow treatments or devices can damage the delicate skin around the eyes," said Parisi, adding, "and removing hair at the root will eventually kill the hair follicle. Flawless Brows won't burn or strip skin, or kill the hair at the root. It's much more skin-friendly than waxing, depilatories, plucking or epilators – and it's an at-home salon solution that's convenient and affordable."

Hayley Parisi, product manager on the Flawless collection, confided that the device as very user-friendly. Said Parisi, "Flawless Brows is very intuitive, fast, and easy. You just hold it like a pencil and use it like an eraser, moving the device in small short strokes to remove the unwanted hair. It's very convenient and super safe."

Like all Flawless products, the hair removal device is precision-engineered, elegantly feminine, and boasts the line's signature 18 karat gold-plated head. It is hypoallergenic, gentle on all skin types, and even comes with an LED light to help ensure users never miss a hair.

The new Finishing Touch Flawless Brows is available at fine retail stores for $19.99. For more information on Flawless Brows, visit: www.FlawlessBeauty.com

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc .

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products, under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks.

About Finishing Touch Flawless

Finishing Touch Flawless was born in 2017 to provide beauty products that offer simple solutions to common, everyday beauty struggles. Finishing Touch Flawless has developed products and technologies that provide instant and painless solutions that combine beautifully feminine cosmetic designs with powerful engineering. Brand products have achieved high recognition and accolades from beauty editors and department stores such Cosmopolitan, Drug Store Retailers, Product of the Year, and more. Flawless hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 3 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, and 2019). Finishing Touch Flawless is dedicated to helping women look and feel their best by offering innovative devices that bring the Spa, Dermatologist office, or Salon safely into your home, with quality products at an affordable price.

