OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the fourth quarter 2020 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index.

The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was up 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifty-eight new companies were added to the index, including: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (OTCQX: AAZZF); Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ACRHF); Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH); (OTCQX: BCHG); Barksdale Resources Corp. (OTCQX: BRKCF); Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCQX: DXLG); Grayscale Litecoin Trust (LTC) (OTCQX: LTCN); NOVONIX LTD. (OTCQX: NVNXF); Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCQX: THBRF) and White Rock Minerals Limited (OTCQX: WRMCF). Forty were removed from the index, including InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INM) which graduated to NASDAQ on 11/12/2020 and Smith-Midland Corp. (SMID) which graduated to NASDAQ on 11/17/2020.

The OTCQX Billion+ Index (.OTCQXBIL), which tracks the performance of $1 billion-plus market cap OTCQX companies, was up 21.5% for the quarter. Eight companies were added to the index including: Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) (OTCQX: BCHG); Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCQX: DGOCF) and Grayscale Litecoin Trust (LTC) (OTCQX: LTCN). Three companies were removed.

The OTCQX Dividend Index (.OTCQXDIV), which tracks dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies, was up 20.7% in the quarter. Eleven new companies were added to the index including: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: BHWB); First Home Bancorp, Inc (OTCQX: FHBI); RusHydro PJSC (OTCQX: RSHYY) and Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCQX: TPRFF).

Twenty-six companies were removed.

The OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK), comprised of OTCQX community and regional banks, increased 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Fourteen banks were added to the index in the quarter and thirteen companies were removed. The fourteen banks added were: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: BHWB); Bank of San Francisco (OTCQX: BSFO); CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: COSO); Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCQX: DBIN); First Home Bancorp, Inc (OTCQX: FHBI); FineMark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: FNBT); High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: HCBC); InsCorp, Inc. (OTCQX: IBTN); Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: KISB); Mars Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNBP); SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX: SVBT); Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX: VABK); Valley Republic Bancorp (OTCQX: VLLX) and White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX:WRIV).

The OTCQX International Index (.OTCQXINT), a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was up 20.1% for the quarter. Twenty-one new companies were added to the index including: AAC CLYDE SPACE (OTCQX: ACCMF); C21 Investments Inc. (OTCQX: CXXIF); Filo Mining Corp. (OTCQX: FLMMF); Great Bear Resources Ltd (OTCQX: GTBAF); Irving Resources Inc (OTCQX: IRVRF); NOVONIX LTD. (OTCQX: NVNNF); Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp (OTCQX: SBVCF) and Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (OTCQX: SBVRF). Fifty-six companies were removed.

The OTCQX Canada Index (.OTCQXCAN), which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies, was up 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Twenty-eight companies were added to the index and thirteen companies were removed.

OTCQX U.S. Index (.OTCQXUS), a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, was up 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Twenty-seven companies were added to the index and twenty-one companies were removed. The increase in the index was due to the significant rise in crypto currency and the heavy weighting of GBTC and ETHC in the index.

OTCQX Cannabis Index (.OTCQXMJ), a benchmark for cannabis companies, was up 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Six new companies joined the index: 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: FFNTF); PHARMACIELO LTD. (OTCQX: PCLOF); Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp (OTCQX: SBVCF); Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCQX: SHGFF); Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) and The Valens Company Inc. (OTCQX: VLNCF). Ten companies were removed.

The OTCQB Venture Index (.OTCQB), which tracks the overall OTCQB Venture Market, was up 28.4% in the fourth quarter. One hundred-eight companies were added to the index and one hundred-one companies were removed. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) graduated to NASDAQ on 10/1/2020. FUBOTV Inc. (FUBO) graduated to the NYSE on 10/8/2020. Intrusion, Inc. (INTZ) graduated to NASDAQ on 10/9/2020. Sanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI) graduated to NASDAQ on 11/2/2020. INVO BioScience, Inc. (INVO) graduated to NASDAQ on 11/13/2020. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) graduated to NASDAQ on 11/25/2020. AMMO, INC (POWW) graduated to NASDAQ on 12/1/2020. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CVLB) graduated to NASDAQ on 12/10/2020. Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) graduated to NASDAQ on 12/30/2020.

All indexes are market capitalization-weighted and adjusted on a quarterly basis for additions and share changes over 5% during the months of March, June, September and December. In the case of ADRs, the DR ratio is considered. Dividends are re-invested as of the close of business the day before the ex-dividend date.

The OTCQX Composite Index, OTCQX Billion+ Index, OTCQX Dividend Index, OTCQX International Index, OTCQX U.S. Index, OTCQX Banks Index, OTCQX Cannabis Index, and OTCQB Venture Index have minimum liquidity screens to ensure tradability.

All index data is priced in real-time and is available on the OTC Markets Group website, www.otcmarkets.com, and via major financial data distributors and websites, including Bloomberg, Reuters and FT.com.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors cannot invest directly in any of these indexes.

OTC Markets Group Inc. provides no advice, recommendation or endorsement with respect to any company or securities. Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

