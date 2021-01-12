  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Thomson Reuters Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for February 23, 2021

January 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:TRI -0.99% TSX:TRI -0.61%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings will be issued via news release on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EST. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 332 219 1511

[email protected]

INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden

Head of Investor Relations

+1 332 219 1111

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-announcement-and-webcast-scheduled-for-february-23-2021-301205889.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters


