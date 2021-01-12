LiveXLive's PodcastOne Signs Global Music Sensation Anitta To An Exclusive Podcast Deal

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), announced today that it has signed worldwide global superstar Anitta to an exclusive podcast.

Anitta's rise in music began in 2013 with the launch of her debut album, Anitta, which garnered the star her first Latin Grammy nomination leading Forbes Magazine to predict her future as a global superstar and within a year she was named the most listened to female artist on Spotify Brazil. The music video for her single, " Bang," has over 300 million views on YouTube , making Anitta the only Brazilian female singer to have achieved the milestone and her video for "Vai Malandra'' set a record as the most viewed video within 24 hours in Brazil when it debuted on the streaming platform. To date, the singer has released 4 studio albums with a 5th planned for 2021 and has collaborated with top artists from around the world such as Maluma, Cardi B, Myke Towers, and J Balvin. Anitta's musical successes have translated into a massive social media following with over 14 million followers on YouTube with video views surpassing 5 billion, 15 million followers on Facebook, almost 12 million on Twitter and over 50 million on Instagram.

The addition of Anitta to the PodcastOne roster of talent further solidifies the network's dedication to offer culturally diverse entertainment available to listeners and comes on the heels of the recently launched podcast and vodcast "From Negative to Positive" from global music star, Pitbull. The signing also further establishes the cohesive working relationship between PodcastOne and parent company, LiveXLive.

About Anitta

Since breaking through in Brazil six years ago, Anitta has become the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music. As the biggest ever global female popstar to come from Brazil, she has amassed over 50 million Instagram followers and over 14 million YouTube subscribers garnering more than 5 billion views. Anitta has been named among the world's 15th most influential musicians on social media by Billboard. In July 2013, she released her self-titled first album, ANITTA, which consisted of 14 new tracks most of which were written by her. Anitta's second album, RITMO PERFEITO, was released in July 2014, followed by her third album, BANG, in 2016. The album contained 15 original tracks and the music video for the album's title song, "Bang," has garnered over 400 million views since its release. Her latest album, KISSES, was released in April 2019 and marks Anitta's first trilingual album with songs in Spanish, Portuguese, and English. KISSES was nominated for "Best Urban Album'' at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards. Since 2014, Anitta has been named "Best Brazilian Act" at the MTV Europe Music Awards for five consecutive years. She was a highlight of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games' Opening Ceremony, where she performed alongside Brazilian singer/songwriters Gilberto Gil and Caetano Veloso. Anitta has graced the covers of countless magazines including Vogue Brazil, Marie Claire Brazil, GQ Mexico, and GQ Brazil. Anitta has worked with the likes of Madonna, Major Lazer, J Balvin, Diplo, Ozuna, and Maluma among others. Most recently she released "Me Gusta – Remix" feat. Cardi B & 24GOLDN following "Me Gusta" feat. Cardi B and Myke Towers, "Tócame" feat. Arcangel & De La Ghetto and "Fuego" with DJ Snake and Sean Paul. Anitta is currently in the studio recording her 5th album, which will be in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Brett Favre, Tip "T.I." Harris, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Chael Sonnen and hundreds more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

