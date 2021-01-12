Townsquare To Present At Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," the "Company," or "we") announced today Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, will present at NobleCon17 – Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The presentation will begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the equity investor relations section of Townsquare's website at https://www.townsquaremedia.com/equity-investors, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek www.channelchek.com next month. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 21,900 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

