BIOLASE Announces Agreement With DSO Dental Care Alliance To Expand Laser Adoption In Dental Offices Across The United States

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers announced an agreement with Dental Care Alliance (DCA), one of the largest dental support organizations (DSO) in the United States with more than 330 affiliated practices in 20 states, to expand laser adoption and hands-on training programs in targeted geographies. The Company expects the agreement to lead to a rollout across all DCA offices in 2021.

"BIOLASE's' EpicX™ and Epic Hygiene™ lasers are the standard of care in the dental industry," said Dr. Don Gallo, Chief Clinical Officer for DCA. "We believe the adoption of this leading technology in our offices will provide a new standard of care for our hygiene appointments, while ensuring a safer environment by reducing aerosolization and addressing early stage periodontal disease. We are excited about the prospect of providing aerosol-free, less invasive soft tissue procedures, thereby creating a superior patient experience."

"Our industry leading dental lasers allow us to properly service a customer like DCA, and by reducing aerosols in dental offices we believe we can improve the safety of its office staff and patients," said Todd Norbe, BIOLASE President and CEO. "The demand for EpicX and Epic Hygiene lasers is rising, and this year alone we have sold over 100 systems to DCA. We are excited to be partnering with DCA as they continue to roll out our Epic lasers across their U.S. offices."

About Dental Care Alliance

Founded in 1991, DCA is one of the largest multi-branded dental support organizations in the U.S. with more than 330 affiliated practices in 20 states. DCA-affiliated practices provide patients with a wide range of dental services including general dentistry, endodontics, oral surgery, orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, and periodontics. DCA provides dentists with clinical autonomy, career satisfaction, and growth opportunities by reducing day-to-day administrative responsibilities so they can focus on providing the best clinical care to each patient.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 271 patented and 40 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com , Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase , Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc , Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry , and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase .

BIOLASE®, EpicX™, Epic Hygiene™, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

