Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) EVP - Advisor Services Bernard J. Clark Sold $1.8 million of Shares

EVP - Advisor Services of Charles Schwab Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bernard J. Clark (insider trades) sold 29,976 shares of SCHW on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $60.01 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Charles Schwab Corp through its subsidiaries provides retail brokerage and banking, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services. The company's operating business segments are Investor Services and Advisor Services. Charles Schwab Corp has a market cap of $116.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.775000 with a P/E ratio of 28.59 and P/S ratio of 7.89. The dividend yield of Charles Schwab Corp stocks is 1.16%. GuruFocus rated Charles Schwab Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Charles Schwab Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,503 shares of SCHW stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $58.98. The price of the stock has increased by 4.74% since.

Senior EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of SCHW stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $55.94. The price of the stock has increased by 10.43% since.

Senior EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of SCHW stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $52.99. The price of the stock has increased by 16.58% since.

Chairman Charles R Schwab sold 98,870 shares of SCHW stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $52.05. The price of the stock has increased by 18.68% since.

