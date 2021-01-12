Belmont Capital, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Investment company Belmont Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Ishares MSCI India, BTC iShares Silver Trust, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belmont Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Belmont Capital, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJR, DBA, INDA, SLV, SILJ, VGK, VNQ, VNQI, VPL, XLB, XLF, EWA, EWS, VAW,

IJR, DBA, INDA, SLV, SILJ, VGK, VNQ, VNQI, VPL, XLB, XLF, EWA, EWS, VAW, Added Positions: GLD,

GLD, Reduced Positions: SNAP, AAPL, VTI, MRK, ACWI, VT, BND, SCHP, VEA, MRNA,

SNAP, AAPL, VTI, MRK, ACWI, VT, BND, SCHP, VEA, MRNA, Sold Out: BSV, XRT, PCN, PTY, KBR,

For the details of Belmont Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/belmont+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 392,365 shares, 60.23% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 151,900 shares, 18.88% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 31,220 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Snap Inc (SNAP) - 210,000 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 133,223 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ishares MSCI India. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $41.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.59, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $81.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 137.81%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $49.84 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund. The sale prices were between $15.22 and $17.33, with an estimated average price of $16.46.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KBR Inc. The sale prices were between $22.09 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $26.46.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds. The sale prices were between $16.07 and $18.02, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

Belmont Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.73%. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $198.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Belmont Capital, LLC still held 974 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.96%. The sale prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Belmont Capital, LLC still held 1,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 66.31%. The sale prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Belmont Capital, LLC still held 285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.63%. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Belmont Capital, LLC still held 504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Belmont Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $118.731100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Belmont Capital, LLC still held 13 shares as of 2020-12-31.