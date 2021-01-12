Kopion Asset Management, LLC Buys Magnite Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, FLIR Systems Inc, Sells Magnite Inc, RigNet Inc, Hexcel Corp

Investment company Kopion Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Magnite Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, FLIR Systems Inc, Tennant Co, BorgWarner Inc, sells Magnite Inc, RigNet Inc, Hexcel Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopion Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Kopion Asset Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MGNI, DEN, SCHA,
- Added Positions: FTI, FLIR, TNC, BWA, MIXT, NATI, SSYS, CLB,
- Reduced Positions: RNET, HXL, IIVI, VRNS, ACIW, PRO, PCOM, ANSS, CGNX, DXYN,
- Sold Out: 15R, BIL,
For the details of Kopion Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kopion+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 239,680 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.24%
- National Instruments Corp (NATI) - 205,520 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.13%
- Tennant Co (TNC) - 127,099 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.04%
- Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 46,477 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.92%
- Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) - 149,334 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06%
Kopion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 202,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Denbury Inc (DEN)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $20.44. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 51,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.280200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 79.77%. The purchase prices were between $5.34 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $12.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 668,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 50.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 171,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tennant Co (TNC)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Tennant Co by 39.04%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $65.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 127,099 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $34.98 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 239,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: MiX Telematics Ltd (MIXT)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in MiX Telematics Ltd by 33.20%. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 533,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: National Instruments Corp (NATI)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $43.94, with an estimated average price of $37.42. The stock is now traded at around $47.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 205,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (15R)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $12.64.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.Reduced: RigNet Inc (RNET)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in RigNet Inc by 36.96%. The sale prices were between $3.57 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $4.85. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.39%. Kopion Asset Management, LLC still held 863,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.
