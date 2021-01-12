Red Door Wealth Management, LLC Buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, Boeing Co, Citigroup Inc

Investment company Red Door Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, PayPal Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, ServiceNow Inc, sells Biogen Inc, Boeing Co, Citigroup Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Door Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Red Door Wealth Management, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVDA, NOW, CRM, PRU, VFH, CMCSA, GS, WFC, VNQI,

NVDA, NOW, CRM, PRU, VFH, CMCSA, GS, WFC, VNQI, Added Positions: GLD, PHYS, PYPL, RING, FDX, MRK, ADBE, PLD, TDG, AMZN, AMGN, V, DIS, COST, HD, HON, UNH, CSCO, HCA, VZ, QCOM, PFE, JPM, BAC, PEP, PG, LMT, INTC, DUK, FRC, ECL, GOOG, JNJ, WMT, WM, AMT, CVX, EPD, MMP, ABBV, SHOP, GSK,

GLD, PHYS, PYPL, RING, FDX, MRK, ADBE, PLD, TDG, AMZN, AMGN, V, DIS, COST, HD, HON, UNH, CSCO, HCA, VZ, QCOM, PFE, JPM, BAC, PEP, PG, LMT, INTC, DUK, FRC, ECL, GOOG, JNJ, WMT, WM, AMT, CVX, EPD, MMP, ABBV, SHOP, GSK, Reduced Positions: XOM, SCHD, SCHB, GILD, FB, T, IAU, SLYV, LRCX, PM, SCHF, MAA, RTX, BX, VOO, VV, ATVI, RPG, BABA, GOOGL, GD, KO, BMY, GTE,

XOM, SCHD, SCHB, GILD, FB, T, IAU, SLYV, LRCX, PM, SCHF, MAA, RTX, BX, VOO, VV, ATVI, RPG, BABA, GOOGL, GD, KO, BMY, GTE, Sold Out: BIIB, BA, C,

For the details of Red Door Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/red+door+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 142,724 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 62,201 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 767.40% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,938 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,767 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,775 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $541.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.86. The stock is now traded at around $512.606400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $215.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 767.40%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 62,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 174.46%. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 316,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 384.50%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $235.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 6,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 133.86%. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $34.29, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $468.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $100.98. The stock is now traded at around $93.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19.