Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Corteva Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Global Payments Inc, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust, Weyerhaeuser Co

January 12, 2021 | About: IVW -0.23% IYY +0.23% IJJ +1.28% IJK +0.67% CTVA +1.01% VT +0.31%

Investment company Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Corteva Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells Global Payments Inc, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust, Weyerhaeuser Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. owns 130 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/murphy%2C+middleton%2C+hinkle+%26+parker%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 73,333 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,434 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 26,384 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,356 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
  5. BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 8,776 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 302.99%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.617000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $95.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.72%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.107600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 258.41%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.907200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.



