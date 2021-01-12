IMS Capital Management Buys Expedia Group Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Bank of America Corp

Portland, OR, based Investment company IMS Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Expedia Group Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, General Electric Co, Booking Holdings Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Bank of America Corp, Newmont Corp, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IMS Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, IMS Capital Management owns 127 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EXPE, HLT, GE, DAL, RCL, LVS, CCL, XOM, USB, LNC, BXP, IJR, AES, GIS, EOG, BNS, NYCB, APD, CAG, GD, CAH, EIX, WAFD, BGS, HAS, SMG, PDCO, GPS, FHI, VTV, ITW, TMUS, CL, UL, CRWD, TROW, XLF,

EXPE, HLT, GE, DAL, RCL, LVS, CCL, XOM, USB, LNC, BXP, IJR, AES, GIS, EOG, BNS, NYCB, APD, CAG, GD, CAH, EIX, WAFD, BGS, HAS, SMG, PDCO, GPS, FHI, VTV, ITW, TMUS, CL, UL, CRWD, TROW, XLF, Added Positions: IWP, BKNG, BA, WFC, LUV, VZ, VST, DIS, CVS, AAPL, HD, CAT, BMY, CVX, ABBV, GOOG, UNH, IWF, MSFT, BRK.B, T, MCO, NYCBPU.PFD, JPM, ECL, SPY,

IWP, BKNG, BA, WFC, LUV, VZ, VST, DIS, CVS, AAPL, HD, CAT, BMY, CVX, ABBV, GOOG, UNH, IWF, MSFT, BRK.B, T, MCO, NYCBPU.PFD, JPM, ECL, SPY, Reduced Positions: SPGI, BAC, MCD, ABT, PEP, SCI, CSCO, WMT, DHR, PG, GILD, COST, INTC, IBM, JELD, ADBE, CME, BLK, PFE, DPZ, ADP, LMT, MO, NVDA, NFLX, GOOGL, FB, SPHD, PYPL, MA, NKE, JNJ, NVR, ORCL, V, PAYX, DON, AMGN, QQQ, QCOM, SBUX, FDX, MRK, CIK, SHY,

SPGI, BAC, MCD, ABT, PEP, SCI, CSCO, WMT, DHR, PG, GILD, COST, INTC, IBM, JELD, ADBE, CME, BLK, PFE, DPZ, ADP, LMT, MO, NVDA, NFLX, GOOGL, FB, SPHD, PYPL, MA, NKE, JNJ, NVR, ORCL, V, PAYX, DON, AMGN, QQQ, QCOM, SBUX, FDX, MRK, CIK, SHY, Sold Out: CRM, NEM, EW, GS, ATVI, EA, STZ, KHC, ADM, ED, HPE,

For the details of IMS Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ims+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) - 1,532,593 shares, 24.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,074 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 24,258 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 101,004 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,218 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $141.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 11,919 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.02 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $99.49. The stock is now traded at around $112.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 13,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 132,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.95. The stock is now traded at around $71.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 18,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.20%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 25,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 248.82%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23. The stock is now traded at around $2207.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 71.36%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 88.04%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 56,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 35,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.95.