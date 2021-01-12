Peoples Financial Services Corp. Buys Viatris Inc, Comcast Corp, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc, Sysco Corp, The Travelers Inc

Hallstead, PA, based Investment company Peoples Financial Services Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, Comcast Corp, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, CVS Health Corp, sells Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc, Sysco Corp, The Travelers Inc, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Rockwell Automation Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peoples Financial Services Corp.. As of 2020Q4, Peoples Financial Services Corp. owns 294 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIA, XLY, XLE,

VIA, XLY, XLE, Added Positions: CMCSA, GOOGL, APD, PYPL, VXF, ABBV, NKE, AMGN, VB, MRK, JPM, CVS, LLY, JNJ, BAC, IVV, EFA, XLF, VWO, ECL, VO, PFE, DIS, AVGO, UPS, TFC, CSCO, LYB, HAS, USB, SU, PRU, PAYX, ETN, LMT, KMB, HD,

CMCSA, GOOGL, APD, PYPL, VXF, ABBV, NKE, AMGN, VB, MRK, JPM, CVS, LLY, JNJ, BAC, IVV, EFA, XLF, VWO, ECL, VO, PFE, DIS, AVGO, UPS, TFC, CSCO, LYB, HAS, USB, SU, PRU, PAYX, ETN, LMT, KMB, HD, Reduced Positions: MA, AAPL, FDBC, PG, K, MSFT, FAST, WFC, PEP, XOM, SYY, D, KO, SBUX, AWK, EMR, BA, IBM, ADI, CVX, MDLZ, MCD, XLK, TRV, XYL, NSC, GIS, AXP, EXPD, ENB, MO, OTIS, CARR, BP, WBA, VOD, GE, SLB, COP, AMP, CTVA, GILD, MFC,

MA, AAPL, FDBC, PG, K, MSFT, FAST, WFC, PEP, XOM, SYY, D, KO, SBUX, AWK, EMR, BA, IBM, ADI, CVX, MDLZ, MCD, XLK, TRV, XYL, NSC, GIS, AXP, EXPD, ENB, MO, OTIS, CARR, BP, WBA, VOD, GE, SLB, COP, AMP, CTVA, GILD, MFC, Sold Out: ROK,

Visa Inc (V) - 77,653 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) - 322,844 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,228 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,060 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 46,628 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $168.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 41.14%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 37.22%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $206.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 2200.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.359900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $213.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245.23.