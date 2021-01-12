Trust Co Buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, ISHARES TRUST

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, ISHARES TRUST, The Home Depot Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Trust Co owns 283 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HWKN, JOE, CNI, UL, WTRG, EPD, AFL, GIS, PAYX,

XLY, XLI, XLP, XLE, XLB, XLC, XLRE, BSV, VNLA, GSY, GILD, SLB, JNJ, HAL, XLK, CVS, ALL, MRK, IWP, GD, XLU, PFE, SPG, SBUX, CTSH, BIIB, DISCA, LMT, DE, SUSA, VYM, ABBV, SCHD, IJK, SCI, CAH, NSC, BK, LOW, BAC, ADI, NEE, ABT, CAJ, BDX, CCL, IWD, LYB, CLX, FNDF, OTIS, CARR, ADX, VFC, TOT, CL, NVS, NKE, CMP, MDT, LEG, COP, CMI, D, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, XLF, VIAC, HD, AAPL, BRK.A, GS, PG, CVX, WMT, JPM, BMY, CBSH, BA, ORCL, XOM, HDV, MSFT, CERN, EVRG, XLV, PEP, IVV, AMZN, UNP, PSX, INTC, AGG, IEFA, T, IYG, EMN, DFS, BLK, KO, IBM, MUB, TROW, V, MA, BBY, WFC, VLO, DG, AMGN, UPS, AMT, AEP, UNH, KHC, IJR, IUSV, MMM, TGT, DD, CSCO, GOOGL, CAT, IP, ADM, IJH, IEMG, SO, CRM, HPQ, CTVA, DOW, VZ, FB, USB, AVGO, K, BIP, KMB, VEA, COST, EMR, C, VWO, GLW, F, GE, HPE, PSA, CSX, KR, OXY, WMB, OKE,

SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 60,260 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 31,329 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.97% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,994 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,493 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 141,302 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.54%

Trust Co initiated holding in Hawkins Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.05 and $55.73, with an estimated average price of $50.97. The stock is now traded at around $55.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co initiated holding in The St. Joe Co. The purchase prices were between $21.25 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $43.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $99.45 and $112.04, with an estimated average price of $108.13. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $168.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 31,329 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 42,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 38,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 38.21%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $34.831300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trust Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $65.49 and $73.81, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $188.13.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $94.93 and $122.85, with an estimated average price of $111.23.

Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $263.96 and $305.79, with an estimated average price of $290.41.