Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, TJX Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Microsoft Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, TJX Inc, Johnson & Johnson, NXP Semiconductors NV, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, sells Microsoft Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Visa Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.. As of 2020Q4, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 313,146 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.79% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 293,114 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. New Position MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 18,142 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.17% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 427,734 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 184,991 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. New Position

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $123.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.22%. The holding were 293,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $68.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 427,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $158.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.58%. The holding were 184,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.95. The stock is now traded at around $176.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 179,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.26%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $71.122200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 384,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 86.79%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 313,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.16.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $34.03 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.41.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 43.12%. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $251.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.15%. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. still held 69,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 33.29%. The sale prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.55%. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. still held 147,968 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 28.17%. The sale prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12. The stock is now traded at around $1832.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.32%. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. still held 18,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.