Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, TJX Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Microsoft Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, TJX Inc, Johnson & Johnson, NXP Semiconductors NV, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, sells Microsoft Corp, Mondelez International Inc, Visa Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.. As of 2020Q4, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TSM, TJX, JNJ, NXPI, PSTH, RTX, NOW, AAPL, DG, NEEPP, NEEPP, VTRU, CURI, NEEPO, GOL,
- Added Positions: JPM, CHTR,
- Reduced Positions: FB, TMUS, MELI, LOW, UNP,
- Sold Out: MSFT, MDLZ, V, LLY, AMZN, CCEP, EWZ,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with JPM. Click here to check it out.
- JPM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of JPM
- Peter Lynch Chart of JPM
For the details of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verde+servicos+internacionais+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 313,146 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.79%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 293,114 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 18,142 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.17%
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 427,734 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 184,991 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $123.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.22%. The holding were 293,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $68.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 427,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $158.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.58%. The holding were 184,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.95. The stock is now traded at around $176.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 179,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.26%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $71.122200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 384,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 86.79%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 313,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.16.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.Sold Out: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $34.03 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.41.Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 43.12%. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $251.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.15%. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. still held 69,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 33.29%. The sale prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.55%. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. still held 147,968 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 28.17%. The sale prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12. The stock is now traded at around $1832.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.32%. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. still held 18,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.. Also check out:
1. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. keeps buying