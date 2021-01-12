First Hawaiian Bank Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Hononlulu, HI, based Investment company First Hawaiian Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Hawaiian Bank. As of 2020Q4, First Hawaiian Bank owns 739 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TDG, MTCH, IAC, NET, REM, LEA, PWR, ANGL, PGX, DT, PH, TTMI, MGA, BLDR, DAR, NARI, ESGD, HMST, IRWD, GGG, AX, FLR, TRTN, OMI, EWBC, EVTC, MANT, COHU, EAT, VVV, VSTO, WAL, PKG, PLT, XLE, SSB, STT, STLD, LCII, TBI, UDR, UI, VFH, GIS, EWJ, CME, CNX, CFXA, DRQ, EIX, EMR, EBIX, FBC, GPI, MTZ, HES, SHV, SLV, LGIH, LKQ, LPLA, LAMR, MTB, MMP, MRTN,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,200,138 shares, 21.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 421,531 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 1,549,654 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 797,913 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 277.81% BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 365,011 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.93. The stock is now traded at around $153.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $552.66. The stock is now traded at around $617.947500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $141.28. The stock is now traded at around $196.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.78 and $164.69, with an estimated average price of $141.47. The stock is now traded at around $167.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 797,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.53%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.940900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 124,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 58.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 280,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.43%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.401400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 94,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 135.19%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.203400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 95,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.44%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 58,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $23.91 and $29.73, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $80.29 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $93.8.

First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 88.55%. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.885900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 5,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 34.9%. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.571000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 234,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 53.1%. The sale prices were between $26.22 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 131,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.