Verity & Verity, LLC Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Amgen Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Beaufort, SC, based Investment company Verity & Verity, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Amgen Inc, Altria Group Inc, Enbridge Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, sells Walmart Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Ross Stores Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verity & Verity, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Verity & Verity, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $523 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Verity & Verity, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,174 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,336 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 124,532 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
  4. Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 207,183 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 290,564 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56%
New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $499.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $99.45 and $112.04, with an estimated average price of $108.13. The stock is now traded at around $114.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $431.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.35. The stock is now traded at around $223.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34. The stock is now traded at around $185.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 56.48%. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $131.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 61,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $235.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 42,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $40.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 179,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 217,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $141.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Verity & Verity, LLC added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $90.9, with an estimated average price of $82.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 51,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Verity & Verity, LLC sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105.29.



