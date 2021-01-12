Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Comcast Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Comcast Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 170 stocks with a total value of $814 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BIL, BSV, AON, QUAL, IWN, JNPR, VOO, BDX, WFC, ANTM, ADBE, RLI, JWN, LH, ACM, DD, CSCO, FLGE, IWB, IWM, CVS, BAM, MO, NAC, MA,
- Added Positions: SPY, BND, IGSB, IEFA, VNQ, VGSH, BNDX, SCHP, HYG, CMF, GUNR, PFF, EMB, IJJ, VWO, AAPL, IJS, MSFT, SHY, TSLA, HD, ABT, IWP, SCHO, VXF, COST, ACWI, AMZN, CAT, SPAB, JPM, IWF, JNJ, DIS, CL, T, GOOG, BAC, BRK.B, CHTR, PM, CLX, SCHZ, PPL, INTC, WMT, TMO, PEP, MCD, NFLX,
- Reduced Positions: SPSM, ITOT, VO, SPTM, SCHC, IEMG, VTI, SPYV, IJR, SPMD, IJH, SCZ, SPIP, SPDW, SPEM, IAGG, IVE, GWX, SCHM, VOE, VB, VBR, VSS, VEA, SCHF, VEU, AVLR, VTV, VOT, EEMS, BKF, SCHB, IUSV, SCHE, SPYG, MDYG, IWS, IGOV, IGE, BWX, AGG, SAIC, V, SRE, STIP, MBB, VV, SCHH, SCHA, BA, IYR, IXUS, IWV, IWD, EWX, EFA, EEM, QCOM, NOC, NVDA,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, ESGD,
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 641,818 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.21%
- ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 733,274 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.74%
- SSgA SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 1,110,838 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 1,385,234 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 427,367 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47%
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 63,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 36,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.29. The stock is now traded at around $203.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $142.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.67 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $23.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 238.07%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 78,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 181.73%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 304,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 194.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 236,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 181.10%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 108,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 49.90%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.203400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 180,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 36.45%. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 207,943 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47.
