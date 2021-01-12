CX Institutional Buys ISHARES TRUST, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Investment company CX Institutional (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI World ETF, iShares Inc MSCI Denmark during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CX Institutional. As of 2020Q4, CX Institutional owns 819 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QUAL, SCHG, EWI, EIS, EWQ, EWN, EWU, EWG, EWD, AAXJ, MGK, XRT, VIS, REZ, VDC, IYJ, SIL, GDX, IYK, IYW, IYF, SCHV, IFV, IUSB, BRK.A, IVE, IYZ, TCS, PB, REM, NVAX, UL, JWN, Y, OEF, QQQE, MOH, AFG, VCSH, ADS, GRX, AGR, VIA, AGNC, GNT, HZNP, TRIP, COTY, ALLY, ETSY, TDOC, ITOT, VICI, FSLY, PTON, PODD, WIW, TDY, XPO, ISTB,

XLRE, GSLC, MTUM, IEF, VO, EWA, JPST, IWF, IUSG, BRK.B, SCZ, VB, IEFA, VCR, IYT, MUB, TSLA, BNDX, FV, TFI, ITM, HEFA, VOE, EFG, VWO, PYPL, FLOT, SHM, SPTM, MGC, SPLV, NKE, CRM, MBB, SHY, VBR, ENZL, EWC, FM, IWD, LQD, AMZN, GOOGL, IGF, IGHG, MSFT, MA, V, FB, HYG, ADBE, TT, NVDA, NFLX, PG, GOOG, VGT, AOA, GNR, IUSV, IVW, MOO, SOXX, SPYG, VOT, WOOD, ADP, BSX, BMY, CI, FISV, LHX, ILMN, MET, LIN, QCOM, DIS, HCA, ABBV, IR, AOM, CIBR, VBK, CB, AES, PLD, ABMD, ACN, ATVI, AAP, AMD, A, AKAM, ALB, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, LNT, ALL, HES, AEE, AEP, AIG, AMP, AME, APH, IVZ, ANSS, APA, AIRC, ADM, AIZ, ATO, AZO, ADSK, BLL, BAX, BDX, BIO, BIIB, BLK, BA, BWA, BXP, BF.B, VIAC, CF, CMS, CVS, COG, CDNS, CPB, COF, KMX, CAH, CNC, CNP, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CME, CHD, CINF, CTAS, C, CTXS, CTSH, CMA, DXC, CAG, ED, STZ, GLW, CCI, DHI, DTE, DHR, DVA, DE, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, DD, DUK, EOG, DISH, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EL, RE, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, FLIR, FMC, FAST, FDX, FRT, FE, F, BEN, FCX, GPS, GRMN, IT, GE, GIS, GILD, GPN, MNST, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HST, INFO, IEX, IDXX, INCY, ICE, IFF, IP, INTU, ISRG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, KIM, LH, LRCX, LVS, LEG, LEN, LB, LNC, LYV, MGM, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MXIM, MKC, SPGI, MDT, MCHP, MU, MAA, MHK, TAP, MCO, MSI, NRG, NVR, NOV, NTAP, NEM, NSC, ES, NTRS, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PNC, PPG, PPL, PH, PBCT, PRGO, PNW, PXD, RL, BKNG, PFG, PRU, PEG, PSA, PWR, DGX, RJF, REG, RF, RMD, ROP, ROST, SLG, SIVB, SEE, SPG, SWKS, TRV, SWK, STE, SNPS, TJX, TTWO, TFX, TER, TXT, TMO, TIF, GL, TYL, UAA, UDR, UHS, VFC, VLO, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WRB, WAB, WAT, WST, EVRG, WY, WHR, WMB, WEC, WEX, WYNN, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, CMG, L, TDG, WU, BR, DFS, TEL, CXO, ULTA, MSCI, FTI, PM, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, LYB, FRC, FLT, NLSN, MOS, XYL, APTV, NOW, PNR, NCLH, IQV, CDW, NWS, NWSA, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, ALLE, HLT, PAYC, ANET, CTLT, SYF, KEYS, QRVO, KHC, HPE, UA, FTV, LW, HWM, INVH, BKR, FOXA, FOX, CTVA, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, AOK, EFA, VOO, Reduced Positions: SPTS, XLF, SPLG, URTH, VV, EDEN, INDA, VUG, EWK, EWH, ERUS, EWZ, PGAL, DAL, XHB, IHF, KEY, HII, IMTM, XPH, CMCSA, RTX, ITA, SDY, AAPL, VAW, XLY, XME, ORCL, PSX, XLB, XLI, XLK, PEP, DON, SPYV, XLC, T, HON, NOC, RHI, XLP, CAT, CSCO, CMI, GD, TSN, LDOS, AGG, DLN, GBIL, PBW, EXPD, PKG, UNH, CBOE, ICLN, TAN, AOS, AJG, BK, LMT, PCAR, RSG, TXN, UNP, GWW, WMT, CHTR, QCLN, SCHB, SPIB, XLV, AMGN, ITW, MDLZ, MS, PFE, WBA, WM, TMUS, DG, DEM, ABC, BAC, DRI, XOM, GS, KR, MCK, NDAQ, PGR, TSCO, SPEM, SPMD, VEA, KO, FITB, FL, K, SYK, ANTM, PANW, SPSM, CVX, LLY, HUM, HBAN, ROK, LUV, SBUX, STLD, USB, CFG, BIL, NUEM, SUSB, AXP, BBY, COP, DRE, EPD, NEE, IPG, JPM, JNJ, O, SNA, SO, VZ, WFC, XEL, HBI, MPC, FBHS, SHOP, DVYE, IAGG, IDV, INKM, IWM, IWR, QAI, REGL, TOTL, VYM, XMLV, XSLV, MMM, AMG, AFL, APD, ALK, MO, AMT, AMAT, AVB, AVY, BP, BMRN, CBRE, CHRW, CSX, CPT, CCL, CE, LUMN, CLX, TPR, CL, COO, XRAY, D, EMN, ETN, EXC, FRME, FLS, GGG, HAL, HOG, HFC, HBNC, INTC, JKHY, KSS, LKQ, LOW, MTB, MRO, NWL, NI, NUE, PAYX, PVH, PII, PHM, REGN, RAD, ROL, RCL, SBAC, SLB, STX, SRE, SMED, STT, NLOK, SYY, TROW, TGT, UAL, UPS, UNM, WDC, WLTW, XRX, IPGP, DISCK, NXPI, KMI, CPRI, SPLK, HTA, FANG, ZTS, RNG, AAL, BABA, AVNS, TTD, SPOT, DOW, ALC, UBER, KTB, ARNC, FSKR, DWX, IAU, IJH, MDIV, SCHH, TIPX, VNQ, XLU,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,344 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 194,548 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25% (ITE) - 1,207,610 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.85% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 208,118 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 391,938 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.73%

CX Institutional initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 64,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CX Institutional initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $128.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,833 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CX Institutional initiated holding in iShares MSCI Israel ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.37 and $64.11, with an estimated average price of $57.74. The stock is now traded at around $67.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 52,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CX Institutional initiated holding in iShares MSCI Italy ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $29.77, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 110,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CX Institutional initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI France ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $34.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 96,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CX Institutional initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $38.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 77,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 2517.15%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 197,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 34290.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 65,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 17179.11%. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $166.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 27,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24564.23%. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $117.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 93783.45%. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $22.01. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 136,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 293409.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 61,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in Alphatec Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.51 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.69.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $8.22 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $8.89.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in Targa Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $21.54.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The sale prices were between $105.25 and $120.39, with an estimated average price of $115.01.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.