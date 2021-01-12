Single Point Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Single Point Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Single Point Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Single Point Partners, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AGG, RPG, VTV, FCAU, BRK.A, SRG, DIS, COST, IWD,
- Added Positions: IVV, VUG, IJH, IJR, IWB, IEMG, IVW, ITOT, VTI, HYG, VO, VWO, VEA, IEFA, FLOT, IXUS, MUB, BRK.B, SCZ, KO, LQD, JNJ, SCHX, SPEM, UNH, AEP, SCHC, VZ, V, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, GOOG, GOOGL, IWF, VEU, AAPL, MSFT, MMM, PFE, GBIL, HD, PEP, T, FB, PEG, MRK, HON, BAC,
- Sold Out: SPGI, CRM, ADBE, DHR, IPKW, SDY, DGRO, VXF, BSV, ZIOP,
For the details of Single Point Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/single+point+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Single Point Partners, LLC
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 142,655 shares, 24.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.55%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 92,218 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 160,939 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 160,137 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
- BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 106,935 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.901500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 160,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $152.85. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. The purchase prices were between $12.2 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $349380.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Seritage Growth Properties. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 218.73%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $253.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 6,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.78%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $232.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91.Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46.Sold Out: PowerShares International BuyBack Achievers Portfo (IPKW)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares International BuyBack Achievers Portfo. The sale prices were between $31.4 and $38.59, with an estimated average price of $35.3.
