Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Gr

Investment company Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve, sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPLG, LMBS, SPDW, FTCS, DFEB, FIXD, VGK, SLQD, SPEM, VOO, VPL, HYLS, SPSM, VO, SCHP, VWO, BND, SCHR, VB, BWZ, GWX, SPY, VNQI, IEI, SPMD, IAU, IEUR, MUB, VNQ, VTEB, GLD, SUB, SCZ, TIP, VSS, SCHX, EWX, PDBC, FMB, SPAB, WORK, SCHC, VEA, VCIT, ICLN, FTC, VIG, SCHA, QCLN, GLDM, SUSC, NUHY, SCHH, BWX, FEX, GLTR, SCHD, SPTL, VGIT, FTA, BNDX, ESGD, IVOO, SCHE, NUEM, BSV, JPST, SHV, VTIP, SUSA, FEP, FEM, VIOO, IWF, QQQ, VIGI, FVD, SDY, NVDA, GUNR, DSI, IJH, SCHM, IEMG, VMBS, VV, VXF, IPAC, VTI, BIO, LLY, FBT, IWD, XLK, IFGL, ITOT, VGLT, HD, DIS, ACWV, EPS, EWU, EXAS, MFG,
- Added Positions: AAPL, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, LQD, ESGU, IGSB, FB, ESGE, GOOG, MSFT, XOM, IJR, JPM, AMZN,
- Sold Out: GOVT, ADBE, EFG, SHYG, MBB, V, ABT, ZTS, MA, VLUE, CRM, ACN, PG, NOW, PYPL, ADSK, VZ, CCI, LMT, IXN, MRK, DG, PFE, USMV, SBUX, GIS, KO, IBM, REGN, MCD, PAYX, UNH, USB, DUK, TGT, CVX, IHI, JNJ, SO, GILD, IEFA, KMB, WM, CSCO, UPS, T, NTRS, PM, EMR, HPQ, WPC, ENB, NKE, ALGN, IT, ILMN, MO, MSCI, ISRG, TLT, DLR, NEAR, IEF, FSKR, PRU, TSM, SAP, HYG, ABBV, SNY, ABB, NVS, IGIB, DLTR, MDT, BRK.B, AON, LUV, RELX, UL, CACI, TSLA, SAVE, NKTR, SMFG, IBN, SBS,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with AAPL. Click here to check it out.
- List of 52-Week Lows
- List of 3-Year Lows
- List of 5-Year Lows
For the details of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mountain+capital+investment+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 355,097 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 290,802 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 400,616 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 182,632 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve (DFEB) - 324,764 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.574800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.24%. The holding were 355,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 290,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $34.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 400,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 182,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve (DFEB)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $31.66. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 324,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.224500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 150,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 86.91%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.389300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 48,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EFG)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4.Sold Out: BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc. Also check out:
1. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc keeps buying