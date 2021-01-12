Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Gr

Investment company Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve, sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG, LMBS, SPDW, FTCS, DFEB, FIXD, VGK, SLQD, SPEM, VOO, VPL, HYLS, SPSM, VO, SCHP, VWO, BND, SCHR, VB, BWZ, GWX, SPY, VNQI, IEI, SPMD, IAU, IEUR, MUB, VNQ, VTEB, GLD, SUB, SCZ, TIP, VSS, SCHX, EWX, PDBC, FMB, SPAB, WORK, SCHC, VEA, VCIT, ICLN, FTC, VIG, SCHA, QCLN, GLDM, SUSC, NUHY, SCHH, BWX, FEX, GLTR, SCHD, SPTL, VGIT, FTA, BNDX, ESGD, IVOO, SCHE, NUEM, BSV, JPST, SHV, VTIP, SUSA, FEP, FEM, VIOO, IWF, QQQ, VIGI, FVD, SDY, NVDA, GUNR, DSI, IJH, SCHM, IEMG, VMBS, VV, VXF, IPAC, VTI, BIO, LLY, FBT, IWD, XLK, IFGL, ITOT, VGLT, HD, DIS, ACWV, EPS, EWU, EXAS, MFG,

AAPL, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: IVV, LQD, ESGU, IGSB, FB, ESGE, GOOG, MSFT, XOM, IJR, JPM, AMZN,

IVV, LQD, ESGU, IGSB, FB, ESGE, GOOG, MSFT, XOM, IJR, JPM, AMZN, Sold Out: GOVT, ADBE, EFG, SHYG, MBB, V, ABT, ZTS, MA, VLUE, CRM, ACN, PG, NOW, PYPL, ADSK, VZ, CCI, LMT, IXN, MRK, DG, PFE, USMV, SBUX, GIS, KO, IBM, REGN, MCD, PAYX, UNH, USB, DUK, TGT, CVX, IHI, JNJ, SO, GILD, IEFA, KMB, WM, CSCO, UPS, T, NTRS, PM, EMR, HPQ, WPC, ENB, NKE, ALGN, IT, ILMN, MO, MSCI, ISRG, TLT, DLR, NEAR, IEF, FSKR, PRU, TSM, SAP, HYG, ABBV, SNY, ABB, NVS, IGIB, DLTR, MDT, BRK.B, AON, LUV, RELX, UL, CACI, TSLA, SAVE, NKTR, SMFG, IBN, SBS,

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 355,097 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. New Position First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 290,802 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 400,616 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. New Position First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 182,632 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. New Position First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve (DFEB) - 324,764 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.574800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.24%. The holding were 355,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 290,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $34.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 400,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 182,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $31.66. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 324,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.224500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 150,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 86.91%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.389300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 48,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82.