Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, BTC iShares TIPS Bond

Investment company Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, SSgA SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LQD, VIGI, SCHM, DSI, IEMG, VXF, VV, ESGE, IPAC, JPM, IFGL, IJR, ITOT, EPS, EWU, ACWV, DIS, XOM, EXAS, MFG,

LQD, VIGI, SCHM, DSI, IEMG, VXF, VV, ESGE, IPAC, JPM, IFGL, IJR, ITOT, EPS, EWU, ACWV, DIS, XOM, EXAS, MFG, Added Positions: LMBS, VOO, HYLS, SCHP, SLQD, VGK, VO, VPL, SCHR, SPDW, VB, VWO, SPY, SPSM, FTCS, BND, SUB, SCHC, IAU, VIG, GLDM, VNQ, MUB, VCIT, IEI, ESGU, SUSA, SCHA, VGIT, BNDX, JPST, VTIP, PDBC, GLD, VEA, IEUR, AMZN, SCHH, SCZ, FTA, VSS, SPEM, SUSC, IVOO, VTEB, SCHD, SPAB, NUHY, QCLN, GWX, ESGD, VIOO, FEX, SCHE, VTI, ICLN, EWX, GUNR, LLY, HD, NVDA, FBT, SPTL, NUEM, SCHX, VGLT, IJH, BIO,

LMBS, VOO, HYLS, SCHP, SLQD, VGK, VO, VPL, SCHR, SPDW, VB, VWO, SPY, SPSM, FTCS, BND, SUB, SCHC, IAU, VIG, GLDM, VNQ, MUB, VCIT, IEI, ESGU, SUSA, SCHA, VGIT, BNDX, JPST, VTIP, PDBC, GLD, VEA, IEUR, AMZN, SCHH, SCZ, FTA, VSS, SPEM, SUSC, IVOO, VTEB, SCHD, SPAB, NUHY, QCLN, GWX, ESGD, VIOO, FEX, SCHE, VTI, ICLN, EWX, GUNR, LLY, HD, NVDA, FBT, SPTL, NUEM, SCHX, VGLT, IJH, BIO, Reduced Positions: FIXD, SPLG, TIP, FMB, FTC, BWZ, FVD, BWX, WORK, GLTR, FB, BSV, FEP, IVV,

FIXD, SPLG, TIP, FMB, FTC, BWZ, FVD, BWX, WORK, GLTR, FB, BSV, FEP, IVV, Sold Out: FDN, FTSL, RWX, EWA, FDT, QQEW, FTSM, D,

For the details of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walkner+condon+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 355,097 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 290,802 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.50% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 400,616 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 182,632 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78% First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve (DFEB) - 324,764 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $76.87. The stock is now traded at around $82.778700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.556600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,801 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.211000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 290,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.53%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $348.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 17,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 95.70%. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $48.84, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 95,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 78.27%. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 62,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 120,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 115,844 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $186.35 and $219.82, with an estimated average price of $202.49.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $45.77 and $47.59, with an estimated average price of $46.74.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $28.36 and $34.31, with an estimated average price of $31.8.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $22.01.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $48.3 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $53.29.

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $84.64 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $93.55.