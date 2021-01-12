Addison Capital Co Buys Seagen Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Seagen Inc, Carnival Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Addison Capital Co (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, American Express Co, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Seagen Inc, Carnival Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Incyte Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addison Capital Co. As of 2020Q4, Addison Capital Co owns 106 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Safehold Inc (SAFE) - 192,661 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Sea Ltd (SE) - 58,051 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 34,364 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 47,681 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 46,326 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14%

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $148.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.81 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $9.24. The stock is now traded at around $11.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 62,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $121.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $162.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.34 and $65.08, with an estimated average price of $59.98. The stock is now traded at around $60.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $262.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 67.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $80.74 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $86.35.