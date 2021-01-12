Moulton Wealth Management, Inc Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Moulton Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moulton Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Moulton Wealth Management, Inc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LQD, RSP, HYG, IVV, XLB, XLP, XLI, XLK, VTI, XLE, XLF, QQQ,

LQD, RSP, HYG, IVV, XLB, XLP, XLI, XLK, VTI, XLE, XLF, QQQ, Added Positions: VOO, COST, XOM, BND,

VOO, COST, XOM, BND, Reduced Positions: TLT, TIP, IEF, IAU,

TLT, TIP, IEF, IAU, Sold Out: SHY, SHV, GOVT, XLU, BIL, GLD,

BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 230,703 shares, 25.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 125,432 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 30,380 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.00% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 466,365 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33% BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 74,493 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. New Position

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.12%. The holding were 230,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $132.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.25%. The holding were 125,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 74,493 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $380.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 15,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 67,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 76,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $348.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 30,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.