Moulton Wealth Management, Inc Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Moulton Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moulton Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Moulton Wealth Management, Inc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LQD, RSP, HYG, IVV, XLB, XLP, XLI, XLK, VTI, XLE, XLF, QQQ,
- Added Positions: VOO, COST, XOM, BND,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, TIP, IEF, IAU,
- Sold Out: SHY, SHV, GOVT, XLU, BIL, GLD,
For the details of MOULTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moulton+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MOULTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 230,703 shares, 25.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 125,432 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 30,380 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.00%
- BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 466,365 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33%
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 74,493 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.12%. The holding were 230,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $132.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.25%. The holding were 125,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 74,493 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $380.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 15,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 67,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 76,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $348.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 30,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39.Sold Out: SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Moulton Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.
