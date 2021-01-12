Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Clarus Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SSgA SPDR Semiconductors, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarus Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Clarus Wealth Advisors owns 127 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 238,166 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 142,965 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% SSgA SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) - 129,053 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,699 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 15,488 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.56%

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Semiconductors. The purchase prices were between $125.1 and $170.78, with an estimated average price of $149.28. The stock is now traded at around $183.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.99 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.19. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,769 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $238.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $210.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $145.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $148.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 454.89%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.675800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 13,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 15,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $198.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 20,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 36.44%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 35,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81.