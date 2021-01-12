  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

McAdam, LLC Buys CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF

January 12, 2021 | About: SCHZ +0.09% SCHP +0.1% SPTL -0.07% BKLN +0.36% XLG -0.4% HYG +0.13% AIA +0.22% VOT +0.72% SCHE +1.01% GSLC +0.1% XBI +0.87%

Investment company McAdam, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, Forum Merger II Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McAdam, LLC. As of 2020Q4, McAdam, LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $607 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McAdam, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcadam%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McAdam, LLC
  1. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 861,595 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11%
  2. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDX) - 1,408,027 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
  3. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 472,120 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43%
  4. CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 955,705 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.47%
  5. CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,161,203 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.84%
New Purchase: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.82 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $80.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 63,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI)

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $148.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 955,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 178.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 164,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 286,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 258.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $22.28, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 189,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1002.28%. The purchase prices were between $252.63 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $272.58. The stock is now traded at around $283.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG)

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 575.17%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 37,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Forum Merger II Corp (FMCI)

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Forum Merger II Corp. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $23.78.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of McAdam, LLC. Also check out:

1. McAdam, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. McAdam, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McAdam, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McAdam, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)