McAdam, LLC Buys CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF

Investment company McAdam, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, Forum Merger II Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McAdam, LLC. As of 2020Q4, McAdam, LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $607 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AIA, VOT, SCHE, GSLC, XBI, BSV, SHYG, PPL, LIT, GOOGL, EMQQ, NEE, NVDA, PENN, MRK, PYPL, ICVT, SO, CINF, GMDA, GLDM, VIS, GE, LPTX,

AIA, VOT, SCHE, GSLC, XBI, BSV, SHYG, PPL, LIT, GOOGL, EMQQ, NEE, NVDA, PENN, MRK, PYPL, ICVT, SO, CINF, GMDA, GLDM, VIS, GE, LPTX, Added Positions: SCHZ, SCHP, SCHX, SCHF, SCHG, SPTL, BKLN, XLG, HYG, FNDX, VOE, SCHR, MUB, QQQ, VGT, PIN, PGX, VB, SCHC, VOO, IWP, TSLA, VBR, VBK, AAPL, TFI, CORP, PSTH, SHM, SCHD, VRTX, VZ, MNA, FB, SCHM, DKNG, T, PG, VTEB, IBM, KO, BMY, BRK.B, IEMG, SPY, XLV, XLY, DOW, SENS, TTOO, GOOG, ABBV, DIS, UPS, SBUX, MSFT, CSCO, CTAS, AMZN,

SCHZ, SCHP, SCHX, SCHF, SCHG, SPTL, BKLN, XLG, HYG, FNDX, VOE, SCHR, MUB, QQQ, VGT, PIN, PGX, VB, SCHC, VOO, IWP, TSLA, VBR, VBK, AAPL, TFI, CORP, PSTH, SHM, SCHD, VRTX, VZ, MNA, FB, SCHM, DKNG, T, PG, VTEB, IBM, KO, BMY, BRK.B, IEMG, SPY, XLV, XLY, DOW, SENS, TTOO, GOOG, ABBV, DIS, UPS, SBUX, MSFT, CSCO, CTAS, AMZN, Reduced Positions: RSP, MDYG, FNDA, PHB, SLYV, FNDE, MGC, SLYG, IVV, VUG, VTI, JNJ, PFE, IWS, SCHB, SCHA, EFA, INTC, FSKR, TRMB, BAC, HYMB, SPEM, SCZ, RPG, PSK, IXUS, VSTM, V, DT, PCY, LOW, AGG, VIG, VONG, XOM, MMM,

RSP, MDYG, FNDA, PHB, SLYV, FNDE, MGC, SLYG, IVV, VUG, VTI, JNJ, PFE, IWS, SCHB, SCHA, EFA, INTC, FSKR, TRMB, BAC, HYMB, SPEM, SCZ, RPG, PSK, IXUS, VSTM, V, DT, PCY, LOW, AGG, VIG, VONG, XOM, MMM, Sold Out: FMCI, LMT, IWF, EMB, IEF, PZA, VNQ, CLNC, CLVS, VTRS, MARK, AVGR,

For the details of McAdam, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcadam%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 861,595 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDX) - 1,408,027 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 472,120 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43% CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 955,705 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.47% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,161,203 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.84%

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.82 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $80.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 63,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $148.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 955,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 178.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 164,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 286,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 258.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $22.28, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 189,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1002.28%. The purchase prices were between $252.63 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $272.58. The stock is now traded at around $283.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 575.17%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 37,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Forum Merger II Corp. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $23.78.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.