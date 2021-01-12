Salem Capital Management Inc Buys Viatris Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, CSX Corp

Woburn, MA, based Investment company Salem Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, CSX Corp, Schlumberger, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salem Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Salem Capital Management Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VIA, VTWO, CSX, SLB, SO, IBM,
- Added Positions: VZ, AVGO, CMCSA, JPM, VCSH, PHG, DD, PNC, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, BAC, T, LOW, INTC, HON, HAL, MRK, CSCO, GLW, PYPL, JNJ, TFC, JOF, CTAS, SYK, ABT,
These are the top 5 holdings of SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,317 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 40,708 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 208,895 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 226,713 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 80,246 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 116,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $160.76, with an estimated average price of $142.02. The stock is now traded at around $170.189600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $96.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $58.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $129.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 25.83%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $450.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.58%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
