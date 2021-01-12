  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Salem Capital Management Inc Buys Viatris Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, CSX Corp

January 12, 2021 | About: AVGO +0.81% VCSH +0.06% VIA +0% VTWO +1.88% CSX -0.1% SLB +4.6% SO -3.9% IBM +0.49%

Woburn, MA, based Investment company Salem Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, CSX Corp, Schlumberger, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salem Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Salem Capital Management Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,317 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
  2. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 40,708 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  3. Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 208,895 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 226,713 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23%
  5. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 80,246 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 116,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $160.76, with an estimated average price of $142.02. The stock is now traded at around $170.189600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $96.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $58.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $129.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 25.83%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $450.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.58%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



