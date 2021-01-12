North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, CarParts.com Inc, Stride Inc, Sells CarParts.com Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Union Pacific Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company North Star Investment Management Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, CarParts.com Inc, Stride Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells CarParts.com Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Union Pacific Corp, Enviva Partners LP, Stride Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Star Investment Management Corp.. As of 2020Q4, North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 1012 stocks with a total value of $956 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PRTS, 0AJ, LXP, BUSE, HBB, VIA, VMBS, SCHD, MSGE, DMTK, SCHA, HDV, BIV, SCHB, NNDM, NNN, PAVM, RKT, SAGE, W02A, XERS, SENS, ACEL, XME, WPC, TTM, TDOC, TNXP, U, VIGI, WKHS, 50AA, EPRT, ALLO, AMWL, ASAN, BIOL, BNGO, BNTX, BEP, CCMP, CRSP, CCI, EVF, EDIT, ICLN, EYEG, FSLY, FIVN, FBIO, GMDA, GRPN, 1HB, HOTH, INFI, INO, TAN, REM,
- Added Positions: IVW, VTIP, VCSH, FHB, BHB, VIAC, OTTR, PETS, BBSI, GLDD, ACCO, BCRX, TRN, NWE, PBI, VTI, ONB, PFE, WTFC, BOH, DENN, VYM, BBW, PSTL, GLD, HEAR, VIG, VOOV, TDS, CVA, EPM, SHY, IVV, UL, BGS, BGSF, CODI, IVE, PEP, RGCO, SPY, ARC, EPZM, FITB, IYC, IDU, KDP, QQQ, RTX, SII, BSV, VBR, MMM, MO, AMZN, BA, CAH, CTT, CSCO, CVS, DIS, XLE, FLWS, XLG, ICF, DVY, JKE, SUSA, IBB, NYF, PFF, MA, VHT, VO, VNQ, YUMC, ATVI, ADBE, AVAV, BABA, AB, ALL, AMAT, ALOT, AVGO, AXSM, BYND, BIIB, CGC, CCL, CERN, C, XLP, DLX, DOCU, DPZ, DKNG, EOI, EXG, EOG, EXEL, FDX, XLF, FVD, FCX, GNRC, GD, PEAK, HEP, HON, VXX, IYF, FXI, AOM, SJM, JHG, K, LBTYK, LUMN, MAS, XLB, MCK, MDT, MORN, NKE, NKLA, NIO, NOC, NYCB, ONCT, PYPL, PLUG, PEY, PBW, SNAP, DIA, PSLV, SQ, STWD, STOR, SYK, TXN, TWTR, UNH, XLU, VNQI, VGT, VCIT, VB, BND, WMT, WCLD,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, UNP, EVA, ORI, CLCT, CRM, GILD, OESX, T, BLK, ET, KKR, PPBI, MRK, BSRR, AMLP, GWW, HTBK, BMY, TIP, VXUS, ABBV, IEFA, HEFA, PMD, ACU, CNSL, DCI, EFA, QCOM, BAM, CVX, CL, COP, CRWS, DD, HACK, EXC, XOM, FFA, GDV, HCSG, HTGC, LAZ, LEE, NTRS, NVDA, SH, ROK, RDS.A, SGC, TSLA, TOT, BNDX, VZ, WBA, WETF, ZM, AHC, AVK, AON, AN, AVNS, BTZ, BP, BPYU, CARR, CI, CTVA, CVET, CCK, DAR, DFIN, RRD, DOW, EVT, EPC, EPR, EQR, MJ, FE, FISV, F, GGZ, GE, GBDC, HAL, HBI, ISRG, EFV, INDA, EWJ, IJR, KMI, KHC, LAWS, LMT, LULU, MIC, MDP, TAP, MDLZ, MOV, NCMI, GCI, CLNY, OCGN, OTIS, PDCO, PENN, PJT, O, REGI, REZI, RMCF, RMT, RUSHA, SIX, SDC, MDY, SCS, TAK, GIM, GROW, URBN, USB, OIH, VWO, VPU, VTR, V, WFC, WHG, ZION, ZNGA,
- Sold Out: ZZF, LRN, ALSK, PCOM, KEQU, KBAL, UMPQ, BANR, BWL.A, SDS, FFBC, UN, BHLB, LL, BFO, GMHI, RWT, PK, HTBX, NGG, RYTM, SMHI, LQDT, LEN.B, LDOS, VT, VER, WPG, DNKN, JTA, PAYC, ARE, AMBA, AMCR, BACPL.PFD, CX, CLDT, CTD, VIAV, ESS, FCG, GFF, GRUB, GWPH, ETV, HCCI, IEO,
For the details of North Star Investment Management Corp.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+star+investment+management+corp./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of North Star Investment Management Corp.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 246,404 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 455,566 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 311.05%
- Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX) - 2,928,117 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 200,265 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.46%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 128,503 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,204,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Stride Inc (0AJ)
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Stride Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.04 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $20.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.612000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 167,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Busey Corp (BUSE)
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in First Busey Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 51,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 109,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB)
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 311.05%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 455,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 38.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 179,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 61,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 251.86%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 75,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc (BHB)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc by 109.66%. The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 104,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Otter Tail Corp by 134.68%. The purchase prices were between $37.05 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $40.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 48,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: CarParts.com Inc (ZZF)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $8 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.78.Sold Out: Stride Inc (LRN)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $24.73.Sold Out: Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.91 and $3.81, with an estimated average price of $2.88.Sold Out: Points International Ltd (PCOM)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Points International Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.32 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $11.54.Sold Out: Kewaunee Scientific Corp (KEQU)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Kewaunee Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $8.08 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $9.26.Sold Out: Banner Corp (BANR)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Banner Corp. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $46.59, with an estimated average price of $41.51.
