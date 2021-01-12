Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, CVS Health Corp

Neenah, WI, based Investment company Legacy Private Trust Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, CVS Health Corp, INVESCO EXCHANGE T, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Private Trust Co.. As of 2020Q4, Legacy Private Trust Co. owns 195 stocks with a total value of $968 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PCY, BWX, FMAY, BIIB, UL, UDR, SXI, Added Positions: VWO, AGG, BND, JPST, VCIT, TIP, SPEM, MSFT, IYW, NKE, PG, HYLB, FMB, ISTB, IJR, LIN, IJK, JNJ, MUB, ABT, TROW, PEG, MDT, COF, SWK, SCHB, VXF, BSCM, MA, VOO, EMR, SPIP, LNT, IWB, DFEB, BSV, DIS, HST, IEMG, IEFA, DES, SUB, ZTS, VTV, CVX, VYM, XLF,

VEA, IEF, SPDW, ITOT, CSM, CVS, AAPL, NVDA, TMO, INTC, RSP, TGT, ARKK, SPLV, WBA, VXUS, GOOGL, JPM, CSCO, SHY, ROP, VZ, GSY, HD, AMGN, TLT, DHR, COP, TSN, BAC, PFE, LOW, WMT, MTUM, ABBV, ECL, TXN, FISV, GLD, BBY, MCK, UNP, VGIT, UNH, NOBL, MTD, ASB, PRF, AMZN, NCBS, FB, USMV, GVI, SPIB, SCHF, SCHD, RPG, IWF, ACN, PRFZ, AVGO, V, USB, XOM, AMT, AMAT, TRV, HON, BMY, BAM, IBM, COST, XBI, GLW, KO, FIS, BAX, SPY, APD, AAP, CB, DTE, PXH, LLY, GD, MRK, MCO, IDV, PEP, QCOM, SYK, TJX, ARKG, GOOG, BFC, APTV, Sold Out: BSCK, CMCSA, UN,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 223,714 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 567,394 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 203,557 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 320,032 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93% iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 642,716 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.8 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $27.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 91,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The purchase prices were between $29.6 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.41. The stock is now traded at around $31.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May. The purchase prices were between $32.66 and $34.52, with an estimated average price of $33.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.6 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25. The stock is now traded at around $266.464900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 54.19%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 438,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 29.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 165,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.68%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.675800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 37,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 100.91%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 66,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 144.95%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $145.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 290.38%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03.