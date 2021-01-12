Bainco International Investors Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, S&P Global Inc, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, Pfizer Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Bainco International Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, S&P Global Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Boston Scientific Corp, Pfizer Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Broadcom Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bainco International Investors. As of 2020Q4, Bainco International Investors owns 251 stocks with a total value of $872 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPGI, TSLA, FREQ, VTI, CHDN, EMR, XLRN, ABT, AMAT, ADSK, LLY, XOM, LMT, NKE, SHW, VMC, WPC, WEC, MA, ZG, NOW, ZTS, PCTY, PAYC, Z, MIME, SPOT, BSCM, EEM, IEFA, JPIN, MUB, SLV, SLY, VCSH, VNLA, XBI, PLD, ABMD, APD, AKAM, AIN, ALKS, MO, AXP, AMGN, APH, AON, ATNI, AN, ADP, BCE, SAN, BK, BDX, BBY, CHRW, CMS, CVS, COF, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CI, CSCO, C, CTXS, CL, CAG, COP, GLW, CCI, DE, DLTR, DD, DRE, ECL, EW, CASI, EQIX, EXTR, FDX, FITB, FLS, BEN, GD, GILD, GS, THG, ILMN, ICE, IFF, INTU, JNPR, KSU, KNX, LH, LRCX, LNC, LAD, MKC, MCK, MDT, MCO, MS, MSI, NVR, NKTR, NSC, ES, NOC, PNC, PTEN, PAYX, PII, BKNG, PGR, QCOM, PWR, RMD, ROST, ONTO, SKYW, TRV, SMP, TXN, TRI, TD, TOT, TREX, GROW, VRSN, WMT, GHC, ANTM, XLNX, YUM, EBAY, DFS, TEL, LULU, UUUU, PM, ST, IPHI, MPC, XYL, PSX, WDAY, CDW, TWTR, BKI, CABO, MCRB, LW, GTYH, AFIN, QTRX, DELL, DOW, CARR, OTIS, GDRX, BSCL, IBB, PHO, SHM, SPSM, USMV, VEA, VGSH, XLF,

SPGI, TSLA, FREQ, VTI, CHDN, EMR, XLRN, ABT, AMAT, ADSK, LLY, XOM, LMT, NKE, SHW, VMC, WPC, WEC, MA, ZG, NOW, ZTS, PCTY, PAYC, Z, MIME, SPOT, BSCM, EEM, IEFA, JPIN, MUB, SLV, SLY, VCSH, VNLA, XBI, PLD, ABMD, APD, AKAM, AIN, ALKS, MO, AXP, AMGN, APH, AON, ATNI, AN, ADP, BCE, SAN, BK, BDX, BBY, CHRW, CMS, CVS, COF, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CI, CSCO, C, CTXS, CL, CAG, COP, GLW, CCI, DE, DLTR, DD, DRE, ECL, EW, CASI, EQIX, EXTR, FDX, FITB, FLS, BEN, GD, GILD, GS, THG, ILMN, ICE, IFF, INTU, JNPR, KSU, KNX, LH, LRCX, LNC, LAD, MKC, MCK, MDT, MCO, MS, MSI, NVR, NKTR, NSC, ES, NOC, PNC, PTEN, PAYX, PII, BKNG, PGR, QCOM, PWR, RMD, ROST, ONTO, SKYW, TRV, SMP, TXN, TRI, TD, TOT, TREX, GROW, VRSN, WMT, GHC, ANTM, XLNX, YUM, EBAY, DFS, TEL, LULU, UUUU, PM, ST, IPHI, MPC, XYL, PSX, WDAY, CDW, TWTR, BKI, CABO, MCRB, LW, GTYH, AFIN, QTRX, DELL, DOW, CARR, OTIS, GDRX, BSCL, IBB, PHO, SHM, SPSM, USMV, VEA, VGSH, XLF, Added Positions: VEU, BMY, UNH, AMD, BAC, UNP, CB, SYK, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, ALLO, V, HON, VZ, CMCSA, PG, GOOG, DIS, HD, ABBV, TJX, BLK, JNJ, J, JPM, FTV, MRK, MCD, XEL, CRM, SBUX, COST, ANSS, ADBE, ACN, TMO, NFLX, NVDA, MDLZ, NEE, DHR, PEP, GOOGL, STZ, CPT, XLV, XLI,

VEU, BMY, UNH, AMD, BAC, UNP, CB, SYK, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, ALLO, V, HON, VZ, CMCSA, PG, GOOG, DIS, HD, ABBV, TJX, BLK, JNJ, J, JPM, FTV, MRK, MCD, XEL, CRM, SBUX, COST, ANSS, ADBE, ACN, TMO, NFLX, NVDA, MDLZ, NEE, DHR, PEP, GOOGL, STZ, CPT, XLV, XLI, Reduced Positions: SPY, BSX, BRK.B, AVGO, MMC, TDOC, SPSB, SPTS, SHV, GLD, IXUS, KO, BSV, MRNA, FLT, BABA, QQQ, ORCL,

SPY, BSX, BRK.B, AVGO, MMC, TDOC, SPSB, SPTS, SHV, GLD, IXUS, KO, BSV, MRNA, FLT, BABA, QQQ, ORCL, Sold Out: PFE, RTX, VNT, DKNG, VT,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 325,436 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 368,651 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 723,998 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,816 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 168,826 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%

Bainco International Investors initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $315.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 15,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bainco International Investors initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $853.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bainco International Investors initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $198.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bainco International Investors initiated holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $40, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bainco International Investors initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $134.95, with an estimated average price of $117.45. The stock is now traded at around $119.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bainco International Investors initiated holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.15 and $208.94, with an estimated average price of $182.26. The stock is now traded at around $211.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bainco International Investors added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 65.83%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 723,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bainco International Investors added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 135.46%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $65.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 174,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bainco International Investors added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $358.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 35,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bainco International Investors added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 92.65%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $94.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 98,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bainco International Investors added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 44.89%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 465,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bainco International Investors added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 59.28%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 48,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bainco International Investors sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.

Bainco International Investors sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.

Bainco International Investors sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Bainco International Investors sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51.

Bainco International Investors sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94.