  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bainco International Investors Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, S&P Global Inc, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, Pfizer Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

January 12, 2021 | About: VEU +0.63% BMY +0.71% UNH -0.94% AMD -1.95% BAC +1.78% UNP +0.59% SPGI -1.05% TSLA +4.72% VTI +0.35% FREQ +2.76% XLRN +1.81% CH +0%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Bainco International Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, S&P Global Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Boston Scientific Corp, Pfizer Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Broadcom Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bainco International Investors. As of 2020Q4, Bainco International Investors owns 251 stocks with a total value of $872 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BAINCO INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bainco+international+investors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BAINCO INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 325,436 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.53%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 368,651 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 723,998 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.83%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,816 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 168,826 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Bainco International Investors initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $315.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 15,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Bainco International Investors initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $853.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Bainco International Investors initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $198.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ)

Bainco International Investors initiated holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $40, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Bainco International Investors initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $134.95, with an estimated average price of $117.45. The stock is now traded at around $119.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

Bainco International Investors initiated holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.15 and $208.94, with an estimated average price of $182.26. The stock is now traded at around $211.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Bainco International Investors added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 65.83%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 723,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Bainco International Investors added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 135.46%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $65.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 174,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Bainco International Investors added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $358.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 35,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Bainco International Investors added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 92.65%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $94.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 98,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bainco International Investors added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 44.89%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 465,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Bainco International Investors added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 59.28%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 48,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Bainco International Investors sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Bainco International Investors sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Bainco International Investors sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Bainco International Investors sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Bainco International Investors sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of BAINCO INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS. Also check out:

1. BAINCO INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. BAINCO INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BAINCO INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BAINCO INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)