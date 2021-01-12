Swift Transportation Unveils Truckers Against Trafficking Wrapped Truck

On Friday, January 8, 2021, Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX), the largest full truckload carrier in North America, unveiled their wrapped truck honoring Truckers Against Trafficking.

The new 2021 wrapped Freightliner Cascadia will be a living representation of Swift's partnership with the non-profit organization Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT). The wrap displays Swift's and TAT logos and reads "Everyday Heroes Needed." It also provides a number to call to report suspicious activity.

Professional Swift drivers are selected to drive the wrapped trucks based on their personal ties to the truck's theme.

Swift Transportation's Chief Administrative Officer, Kevin Quast, stated, "We are grateful for Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) and the important work they do. Our partnership with TAT has been part of our company for many years, and we are proud to say that we have provided TAT training for thousands of professional drivers. We stand united with TAT and others who fight against the evil of human trafficking."

Swift Transportation has partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking to help educate drivers on how to become everyday heroes by recognizing and reporting trafficking. New drivers at Swift learn about TAT during the Driver Qualification program and can take additional training on the subject if they wish to do so.

"We are thrilled and grateful to see Swift create this beautiful tractor wrap in an effort to raise awareness about how the trucking industry can combat human trafficking. It's just one more way trucking continues to lead the way across all modes of transportation in the fight against this heinous crime." - Kendis Paris, TAT Executive Director

About Swift: Swift Transportation Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

About Truckers Against Trafficking: Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) is a 501(c)3 that exists to educate, equip, empower and mobilize members of the trucking, bus and energy industries to combat human trafficking.

