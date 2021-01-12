USA Technologies to Hold Second Quarter Results Conference Call on February 4, 2021

[url="]USA+Technologies%2C+Inc[/url]. (Nasdaq:USAT) (“USAT” or the “Company”), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, February 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.To participate in the conference call, please dial + 1 (866) 393-1608, approximately 10minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial +1 (224) 357-2194. Please reference conference ID # 7541066.A live webcast of the conference call will be available at: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fusatechnologiesinc.gcs-web.com%2Fevents-and-presentations[/url]. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 4, 2021 until 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 7, 2021 and may be accessed by calling +1 (855) 859-2056 (domestic dial-in) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international dial-in) and reference conference ID # 7541066.An archived replay of the conference call will also be available in the investor relations section of the company's website.USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.-- F-USAT

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112006054/en/