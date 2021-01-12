  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends

January 12, 2021 | About: UNF -1.05%

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of UniFirst Corporation (:UNF) today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per share (25.0 cents) on the Company's Common Stock and $0.20 per share (20.0 cents) on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on March 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 9, 2021.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits over 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

UniFirst Corporation
978-658-8888
Contact: Shane O’Connor
Executive Vice President & CFO

