Grace Names Johnson as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (: GRA) has elected Cherée H. Johnson as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, with responsibility for all legal matters worldwide, including management of Grace’s legal department. As Corporate Secretary, Johnson is also responsible for corporate governance and matters relating to the Board of Directors. She also serves as Grace’s Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer. Johnson succeeds Mark A. Shelnitz who retired from Grace on December 31, 2020.



Johnson joins Grace from McCormick & Co., Inc., where she served as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Assistant Corporate Secretary and Chief Intellectual Property Counsel. Prior to joining McCormick, Johnson was Deputy General Counsel at The Kraft Heinz Company.

“Cherée is a results-oriented business leader. Her deep legal knowledge and broad experience make her an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Hudson La Force, Grace President and Chief Executive Officer.

Johnson earned her Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering with Honors at Florida A&M University and her Juris Doctor at University of Minnesota Law School. She has been a member of several boards, including the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Advisory Board, and is a member of the American Bar Association and USPTO Patent Bar.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,000 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

