Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

CANTEL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of CMD and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

January 12, 2021 | About: CMD -0.93% STE -4.19%

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Cantel Medical Corp. (: CMD) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by STERIS plc (: STE).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On January 12, 2021, Cantel announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by STERIS for approximately $4.6 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Cantel stockholders will receive $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 shares of STERIS common stock for each share of Cantel common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close by the end of STERIS’s first quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending June 30, 2021).

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Cantel’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Cantel’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Cantel and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected] or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

ti?nf=ODEyNDY0NCMzOTE1NzY4IzIxMDAzOTg=
6038b8ef-762b-41c0-ad1a-22ab32ec6db3

