Copart Opens Four New Lounges Across Eastern Europe, Africa and Latin America

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online auto auction company is pleased to announce the opening of four international buyer lounges in Minsk, Belarus; San Salvador, El Salvador; Odesa, Ukraine and Lekki Lagos, Nigeria. These new lounges, managed by AutoBidMaster, give international buyers the opportunity to bid on and purchase Copart vehicles they're interested in. The lounges offer bidding, buying and shipping services for local residents seeking to acquire vehicles from Copart's extensive inventory.

"We are thrilled to work with AutoBidMaster to add four international lounges to serve our global buyers," said Copart CMO/CPO Scott Booker. "As interest in Copart continues to grow around the world, we are pleased to expand the network of Copart Lounges to make it even easier for buyers to locate, purchase, and ship vehicles purchased through Copart."

New Copart Lounge locations include:

Minsk, Belarus : Located at ul. Zybitskaya 6, Minsk, Belarus, this is the first Copart Lounge in Belarus.

San Salvador, El Salvador : Located at Septima Calle Poniente y Avenida Masferrer. Plaza Masferrer local #18 in Colonia Escalon, San Salvador, El Salvador, this is the second Copart Lounge in El Salvador.

Odesa, Ukraine : Located at Admiral's'kyi Avenue 1, Odesa, Ukraine, this is the eleventh Copart Lounge in Ukraine.

Lekki Lagos, Nigeria : Located at 19 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria, this is the second Copart lounge in Nigeria.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online auto auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations in over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland (Copart.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/ register .

