  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Meredith Digital's December 2020 Consumer Engagement Soars, With Digital Sessions Increasing 13% Year-Over-Year and Video Views Up Nearly 10% Year-Over-Year

January 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:MDP +2.57%

Record Traffic Exceeds December 2019 Sessions, With PEOPLE and Allrecipes Leading the Way

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), the leading multi-platform media company focused on women, today announced that Meredith Digital generated 685 million online sessions in December 2020, up 13% from 608 million sessions in December 2019. This total also exceeded the overall historic monthly high of 680 million sessions recorded in April 2020, according to Google Analytics. PEOPLE and Allrecipes sites led the way during this time, rising 27% and 20%, respectively.

(PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation)

Meredith video views grew to 472 million in December 2020, jumping 10% from 430 million in December 2019. PEOPLE surged over 20% YOY, followed by strong December YOY video performances from Better Homes & Gardens, Martha Stewart Living and EatingWell.

Consumer engagement on social media platforms also grew YOY in December 2020: YouTube views climbed nearly 15%; Pinterest views rose more than 80%; Twitter views grew over 32%; and Instagram views increased 9%.

"The growth in our consumer engagement during the holiday season demonstrates the power of our trusted content to connect with our consumers across all of our digital platforms," said Alysia Borsa, President, Meredith Digital. "Our food, family, home and entertainment content inspires and empowers her to plan and purchase for major holidays and every day."

Other Meredith sites that also posted at least 20% YOY increases in sessions this past December were:

  • EatingWell, +37%
  • Martha Stewart Living, +36%
  • InStyle, +29%
  • Southern Living, +24%
  • FOOD & WINE, + 22%
  • Health, +20%

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION'S NATIONAL MEDIA GROUP
Engaging 95 percent of American women across every stage and every day of their lives, Meredith Corporation's National Media Group is home to 40+ iconic brands, including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, REAL SIMPLE and Magnolia Journal. The company provides trusted content and experiences that resonate with a massive, highly receptive audience, reaching consumers where they are across digital, magazines, social platforms, video, audio and connected home assistants. Meredith's powerful brands have enabled the company to become the No. 2 licensor globally, including more than 3,500 SKUs of branded products at Walmart. Meredith's businesses also include leading affinity marketer Synapse, award-winning creative content studio Foundry and the Meredith Data Studio.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meredith-digitals-december-2020-consumer-engagement-soars-with-digital-sessions-increasing-13-year-over-year-and-video-views-up-nearly-10-year-over-year-301206785.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)