Montgomery County Power Station Achieves Commercial Operation

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The state-of-the-art Montgomery County Power Station achieved commercial operation on Jan. 1, providing another source of reliable and clean energy to a growing southeast Texas.

"We are excited to announce that the Montgomery County Power Station achieved commercial operation and is serving customers well ahead of schedule," said Sallie Rainer, president and CEO of Entergy Texas, Inc. "The plant will not only meet our customers' needs today by improving reliability and resulting in substantial customer savings, but it also prepares our region for future growth."

The 993-megawatt power station utilizes new technology that provides a cleaner and more efficient source of power. Because of the plant's high efficiency, it is projected to result in significant savings to customers over its life. Construction on the facility in Willis began in 2018, and the plant officially reached commercial operation well ahead of its originally scheduled completion date. In total, construction of the plant resulted in approximately 1,000 onsite employees and created a significant economic impact on the local area, with millions spent with local vendors. Ongoing operations of the plant will employ 31 people.

"Thank you to the Public Utility Commission, state and local stakeholders, for their partnership and support to bring this modern and efficient plant to our region," said Rainer.

The completion of the Montgomery County Power Station is the latest step in Entergy Texas' plan to modernize infrastructure to better serve customers. Over the next three years, Entergy Texas is investing $2.1 billion in new generation, transmission and distribution upgrades to meet growing demand, replace aging infrastructure and improve service to customers across southeast Texas.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

entergytexas.com

Twitter: @EntergyTX

Facebook: Facebook.com/EntergyTX

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/montgomery-county-power-station-achieves-commercial-operation-301206899.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation