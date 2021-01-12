Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp (AKICU) CFO and President Robert Tilliss Bought $6.6 million of Shares

CFO and President of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Tilliss (insider trades) bought 660,000 shares of AKICU on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $6.6 million.

.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and President, 10% Owner Robert Tilliss bought 660,000 shares of AKICU stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 7.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AKICU, click here