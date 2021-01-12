5 Defense Companies Beating the Market

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned defensive companies have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through Jan. 12.

Heico

Heico Corp. (NYSE:HEI.A) has a market cap of $17.42 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 14.42% over the past year.

As of Tuesday, the share price was 137.25% above the 52-week low and 1.08% below the 52-week high.

The aerospace and defense supplier has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.05% and return on assets of 9.57% are outperforming 86% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.54.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.72% of outstanding shares, followed by Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25% and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%.

Axon Enterprise

With a market cap of $7.94 billion, Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 63.39% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the share price was 148.35% above the 52-week low and 7.74% below the 52-week high.

The company, which develops and sells weapons for the military, law enforcement and civilians, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -5.92% and return on assets of -3.97% are underperforming 75% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10 with no debt.

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.16% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 0.01%.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has a market cap of $5.81 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 104.14% over the past year.

As of Tuesday, the price was 170.64% above the 52-week low and 42.29% below the 52-week high.

The vertically-integrated aerospace company has a profitability rating of 1 out of 10. The return on equity of -77.51% and return on assets of -65.14% are underperforming 94% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with no debt.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14% of outstanding shares, followed by Baron with 0.06% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

AeroVironment

With a market cap of $2.23 billion, AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 18.50% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the price was 105.29% above the 52-week low and 7.45% below the 52-week high.

The aircraft company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 5.65% and return on assets of 5.02% are outperforming 56% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.88% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons 'firm with 0.63% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13%.

EHang Holdings

EHang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:EH) has a market cap of $24.47 billion. The Chinese company, which makes autonomous aerial vehicles, has outperformed the S&P 500 by 64.26% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the price was 222.40% above the 52-week low and 15.97% below the 52-week high.

The return on equity -21.01% and return on assets of -9.87% are outperforming 84% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 16.17.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: