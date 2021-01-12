Axogen Inc (AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CEO of Axogen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Karen L. Zaderej (insider trades) sold 65,000 shares of AXGN on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $20 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

AxoGen Inc is a medical technology company dedicated to peripheral nerve repair. It provide products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve injuries. Axogen Inc has a market cap of $815.810 million; its shares were traded at around $20.085000 with and P/S ratio of 7.42. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Axogen Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of AXGN stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 0.43% since.

CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of AXGN stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $17.81. The price of the stock has increased by 12.77% since.

CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 1,275 shares of AXGN stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $16.42. The price of the stock has increased by 22.32% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Peter J Mariani sold 1,293 shares of AXGN stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $17.81. The price of the stock has increased by 12.77% since.

CFO Peter J Mariani sold 481 shares of AXGN stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $16.42. The price of the stock has increased by 22.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP Operations Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,733 shares of AXGN stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $17.48. The price of the stock has increased by 14.9% since.

VP Research & Development Angelo Scopelianos sold 567 shares of AXGN stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $17.81. The price of the stock has increased by 12.77% since.

VP,Regulatory & Quality Mark Louis Friedman sold 567 shares of AXGN stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $17.81. The price of the stock has increased by 12.77% since.

Chief Human Resources Officer Maria D. Martinez sold 567 shares of AXGN stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $17.81. The price of the stock has increased by 12.77% since.

Chief Strategy and BD Officer Isabelle Billet sold 649 shares of AXGN stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $17.81. The price of the stock has increased by 12.77% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AXGN, click here