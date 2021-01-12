Resmed Inc (RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sold $546,750 of Shares

CFO of Resmed Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brett Sandercock (insider trades) sold 2,500 shares of RMD on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $218.7 a share. The total sale was $546,750.

ResMed Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. It develops and distributes medical products for treating and diagnosing respiratory disorders. ResMed Inc has a market cap of $31.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $216.880000 with a P/E ratio of 46.53 and P/S ratio of 10.44. The dividend yield of ResMed Inc stocks is 0.71%. ResMed Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated ResMed Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ResMed Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of RMD stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $218.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.83% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, SaaS Business Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of RMD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $213.24. The price of the stock has increased by 1.71% since.

President, Sleep Business James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of RMD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $211.09. The price of the stock has increased by 2.74% since.

Chief Administrative Officer David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of RMD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $213.24. The price of the stock has increased by 1.71% since.

President and COO ResMed Inc. Robert Andrew Douglas sold 970 shares of RMD stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $207.8. The price of the stock has increased by 4.37% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RMD, click here