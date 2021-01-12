  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Resmed Inc (RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sold $546,750 of Shares

January 12, 2021 | About: RMD -1.55%

CFO of Resmed Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brett Sandercock (insider trades) sold 2,500 shares of RMD on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $218.7 a share. The total sale was $546,750.

ResMed Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. It develops and distributes medical products for treating and diagnosing respiratory disorders. ResMed Inc has a market cap of $31.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $216.880000 with a P/E ratio of 46.53 and P/S ratio of 10.44. The dividend yield of ResMed Inc stocks is 0.71%. ResMed Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated ResMed Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ResMed Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of RMD stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $218.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.83% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President, SaaS Business Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of RMD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $213.24. The price of the stock has increased by 1.71% since.
  • President, Sleep Business James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of RMD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $211.09. The price of the stock has increased by 2.74% since.
  • Chief Administrative Officer David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of RMD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $213.24. The price of the stock has increased by 1.71% since.
  • President and COO ResMed Inc. Robert Andrew Douglas sold 970 shares of RMD stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $207.8. The price of the stock has increased by 4.37% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RMD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)