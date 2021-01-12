Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CFO of Ptc Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Emily Luisa Hill (insider trades) sold 26,033 shares of PTCT on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $69.75 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

PTC Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, proprietary small-molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. PTC Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $4.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.050000 with and P/S ratio of 12.06. PTC Therapeutics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with PTC Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,068 shares of PTCT stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $62.37. The price of the stock has increased by 7.5% since.

CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of PTCT stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $61.74. The price of the stock has increased by 8.6% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of PTCT stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $69.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.87% since.

CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 288 shares of PTCT stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $62.37. The price of the stock has increased by 7.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technical Ops Officer Neil Gregory Almstead sold 1,300 shares of PTCT stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $69. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.

Chief Development Officer Matthew B. Klein sold 5,500 shares of PTCT stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $69.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.82% since.

Chief Development Officer Matthew B. Klein sold 3,886 shares of PTCT stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $68.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.8% since.

Exec. VP and CLO Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of PTCT stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $62.37. The price of the stock has increased by 7.5% since.

Chief Business Officer Eric Pauwels sold 1,067 shares of PTCT stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $62.37. The price of the stock has increased by 7.5% since.

