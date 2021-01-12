  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman Sold $34 million of Shares

January 12, 2021 | About: NBIX +1.83%

CEO of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin Charles Gorman (insider trades) sold 308,250 shares of NBIX on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $110.22 a share. The total sale was $34 million.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has a market cap of $10.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $112.320000 with a P/E ratio of 120.78 and P/S ratio of 10.40. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of NBIX stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $110.22. The price of the stock has increased by 1.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of NBIX stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $111.06. The price of the stock has increased by 1.13% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NBIX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)