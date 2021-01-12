Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman Sold $34 million of Shares

CEO of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin Charles Gorman (insider trades) sold 308,250 shares of NBIX on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $110.22 a share. The total sale was $34 million.
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has a market cap of $10.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $112.320000 with a P/E ratio of 120.78 and P/S ratio of 10.40. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of NBIX stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $110.22. The price of the stock has increased by 1.91% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chief Medical Officer Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of NBIX stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $111.06. The price of the stock has increased by 1.13% since.
