Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) EVP, CFO Lee J Belitsky Sold $2.4 million of Shares

EVP, CFO of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee J Belitsky (insider trades) sold 37,137 shares of DKS on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $64.92 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories through associates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc has a market cap of $6.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.150000 with a P/E ratio of 16.54 and P/S ratio of 0.65. The dividend yield of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc stocks is 1.85%. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Dick's Sporting Goods Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

