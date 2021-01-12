Foot Locker Inc (FL) EVP & CFO Lauren B Peters Sold $1.8 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Foot Locker Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lauren B Peters (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of FL on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $45.01 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Foot Locker Inc operates in the footwear industry. Its core business involves retailing of athletic shoes and apparel through mall based stores. Foot Locker Inc has a market cap of $4.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.270000 with a P/E ratio of 14.63 and P/S ratio of 0.65. The dividend yield of Foot Locker Inc stocks is 1.96%. Foot Locker Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Foot Locker Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Foot Locker Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Lauren B Peters sold 40,000 shares of FL stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $45.01. The price of the stock has increased by 5.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Equity Investment S.a R.l Vesa bought 8,581 shares of FL stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $39. The price of the stock has increased by 21.21% since.

10% Owner Equity Investment S.a R.l Vesa bought 207,938 shares of FL stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $38.86. The price of the stock has increased by 21.64% since.

