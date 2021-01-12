Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand Sold $973,667 of Shares

CEO, Director of Ping Identity Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andre Wong Durand (insider trades) sold 32,337 shares of PING on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $30.11 a share. The total sale was $973,667.

Ping Identity Holding Corp has a market cap of $2.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.330000 with and P/S ratio of 9.74.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 32,337 shares of PING stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $30.11. The price of the stock has increased by 0.73% since.

CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 700 shares of PING stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $30.11. The price of the stock has increased by 0.73% since.

CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of PING stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $30.07. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Raj M. Dani sold 14,792 shares of PING stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $30.15. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Equity Partners Fund Vi, Vista sold 5,000,000 shares of PING stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $26.45. The price of the stock has increased by 14.67% since.

