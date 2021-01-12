Impinj Inc (PI) CEO Chris Ph.d. Diorio Sold $2 million of Shares

CEO of Impinj Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chris Ph.d. Diorio (insider trades) sold 39,280 shares of PI on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $51.96 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Impinj Inc provides radio frequency identification solutions. The company's software includes - ItemSense. Impinj Inc has a market cap of $1.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $55.260000 with and P/S ratio of 8.68. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Impinj Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Chris Ph.d. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of PI stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $44.82. The price of the stock has increased by 23.29% since.

CEO Chris Ph.d. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of PI stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has increased by 22.8% since.

