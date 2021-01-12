Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke Sold $15.3 million of Shares

COO & Vice Chairman of Dell Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W Clarke (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of DELL on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $76.41 a share. The total sale was $15.3 million.

Dell Technologies Inc has a market cap of $57.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.750000 with a P/E ratio of 24.14 and P/S ratio of 0.63. Dell Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dell Technologies Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 100,000 shares of DELL stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $73.22. The price of the stock has increased by 4.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $76.41. The price of the stock has increased by 0.44% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 115,121 shares of DELL stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $75.79. The price of the stock has increased by 1.27% since.

General Counsel & Secretary Richard J Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of DELL stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $75.01. The price of the stock has increased by 2.32% since.

Chief Human Resources Officer Steven H Price sold 273,136 shares of DELL stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $72.84. The price of the stock has increased by 5.37% since.

General Counsel & Secretary Richard J Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of DELL stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $72.84. The price of the stock has increased by 5.37% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DELL, click here